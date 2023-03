One of the largest Canadian pensions made major changes in its U.S.-traded portfolio.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan sold all its



Caterpillar



stock (ticker: CAT), slashed a



Microsoft



(MSFT) investment, materially increased a stake in



Comcast



(CMCSA), and initiated a position in



Visa



(V) in the fourth quarter. The pension disclosed the stock trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.