Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

One of the largest public funds in the world recently made major changes in its U.S.-traded equity investments.
National Pension Service of South Korea exited its investment in cruise giant
Carnival
(ticker: CCL), and increased stakes in Snapchat parent
Snap
(SNAP), media and entertainment firm
Warner Bros. Discovery
(WBD), and oilfield-services company
Baker Hughes
(BKR) in the third quarter. The pension disclosed the stock trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.