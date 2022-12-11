Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

One of the largest public funds in the world recently made major changes in its U.S.-traded equity investments.

National Pension Service of South Korea exited its investment in cruise giant



Carnival



(ticker: CCL), and increased stakes in Snapchat parent



Snap



(SNAP), media and entertainment firm



Warner Bros. Discovery



(WBD), and oilfield-services company



Baker Hughes



(BKR) in the third quarter. The pension disclosed the stock trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.