Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

One of the largest public funds in the world recently made major changes in its U.S.-traded equity investments.

National Pension Service of South Korea exited its investment in cruise giant

Carnival


(ticker: CCL), and increased stakes in Snapchat parent

Snap


(SNAP), media and entertainment firm

Warner Bros. Discovery


(WBD), and oilfield-services company

Baker Hughes


(BKR) in the third quarter. The pension disclosed the stock trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.