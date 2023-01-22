Giant Fund Buys Up Tesla and Plug Power Stock, Sells GM

A large European asset manager recently made adjustments in its U.S.-traded stock investments that seem to favor electric vehicles over traditional car makers.

DNB Asset Management materially increased investments in EV maker



Tesla



(ticker: TSLA) and



Plug Power



(PLUG), a hydrogen fuel-cell technology company, while slashing its stake in General Motors (GM) in the fourth quarter. The unit of Norway’s largest financial-services firm, DNB, disclosed the stock trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.