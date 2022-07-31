Giannis respectfully makes fun of LeBron James’ high workout expenses

If LeBron James isn’t the best player in the NBA anymore, the best right now is likely the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It’s no wonder, as he has two regular season MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award and six All-NBA and five All-Defensive team selections to his name. Of course, Antetokounmpo earned his first world championship ring and Finals MVP a year ago.

But at age 37, James is still an elite player, and it is largely because he reportedly invests $1.5 million a year to keep his body right.

Antetokounmpo poked fun at all the money the Los Angeles Lakers superstar invests in his health and wellness while also paying his respects to the four-time NBA champ.

Via Marca.com:

“You gotta spend 1.5 million dollars on your body? I don’t know if I can do that. I’m too cheap for that. No, I’m joking. It’s crazy to me, man. He’s been so consistent. It’s fun to watch. It’s definitely fun to watch.”

Antetokounmpo reminds some of a taller and leaner James. The Bucks superstar doesn’t have the latter’s body and brute force, but he is just as effective and dominant in the open court.

At 6-foot-11, he has long strides that he uses to throw down dunks without needing an extra step to get closer to the rim, not to mention bother opponents on the defensive end.

List

Don’t sleep on Kendrick Nunn’s potential impact on the Lakers

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire