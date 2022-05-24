Giannis Antetokounmpo leads All-NBA teams

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been selected to the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced today.
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis All-NBA First Team votes in the last 4 seasons
2018-19: 100/100
2019-20: 100/100
2020-21: 100/100
2021-22: 100/100
Best. Player. On. Earth. pic.twitter.com/FUoQOpj13b – 8:40 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
ANTETOKOUNMPO, DONČIĆ, JOKIĆ, BOOKER & TATUM SELECTED TO 2021-22 ALL-NBA 1ST TEAM.
All-NBA 2nd Team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Steph Curry & DeRozan.
All-NBA 3rd Team: Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young & Pascal Siakam.
Congrats, @Pascal Siakam. #Raptors #RTZ #NBA – 8:40 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis, Luka and Jokic continue their dominance #NBA75
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
All-NBA First Team:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum – 8:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis the only player with the maximum 100 first-team All-NBA votes. Jokic and Luka Doncic both got 88. – 8:32 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA 2021-22 All-NBA Teams:
First: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum.
Second: Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Ja Morant.
Third: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/pzu22RtRqv – 8:30 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 All-NBA Teams
First: Luka, Booker, Tatum, Giannis, Jokic
Second: Morant, Curry, DeRozan, Durant, Embiid
Third: Trae, CP3, LeBron, Siakam, Towns – 8:30 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces All-NBA:
First Team: Antetokounmpo (MIL), Booker (PHX), Dončić (DAL), Jokić (DEN), Tatum (BOS)
Second Team: Curry (GS), DeRozan (CHI), Durant (BKN), Embiid (PHI), Morant (MEM)
Third Team: Towns (MIN), James (LAL), Paul (PHX), Young (ATL), Siakam (TOR) – 8:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The 2021-22 All-NBA First Team:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
-Devin Booker (Phoenix)
-Luka Dončić (Dallas)
-Nikola Jokić (Denver)
-Jayson Tatum (Boston) pic.twitter.com/WNZ3WmBlI7 – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again a part of the all-NBA first team. – 8:27 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
First Team All-NBA is Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. – 8:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has been named to first team All-NBA alongside Giannis, Doncic, Jokic, and Booker. – 8:26 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Predictions for tonight’s All-NBA reveal:
1ST TEAM
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
2ND TEAM
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Kevin Durant
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
3RD TEAM
Chris Paul
Trae Young
LeBron James
Pascal Siakam
Karl-Anthony Towns – 4:43 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Of NBA’s 10 highest-paid players, just 1 player is still playing: Stephen Curry, who makes a league-high $45.7M. The other nine are Wall ($44.3M), Harden ($44.3M), Westbrook ($44.2), Durant ($42M), James ($41.1), George ($39.3M), Leonard ($39.3), Giannis ($39.3M), Lillard ($39.3) – 1:13 PM
More on this storyline
With the selection of Antetokounmpo (27 years old), Dončić (23), Jokić (27), Booker (25) and Tatum (24), the Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time in 67 years (1954-55 season). Dončić is the fourth player in NBA history to be named to the All-NBA First Team three or more times before turning 24, joining Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky. -via NBA.com / May 24, 2022
Shams Charania: 2021-22 All-NBA teams: First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 24, 2022
Brian Mahoney: Giannis the only player with the maximum 100 first-team All-NBA votes. Jokic and Luka Doncic both got 88. -via Twitter @waynec0le / May 24, 2022