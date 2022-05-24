Giannis Antetokounmpo leads All-NBA teams

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been selected to the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced today.

Source: NBA.com

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis All-NBA First Team votes in the last 4 seasons

2018-19: 100/100

2019-20: 100/100

2020-21: 100/100

2021-22: 100/100

Best. Player. On. Earth. pic.twitter.com/FUoQOpj13b – 8:40 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Giannis the only player with the maximum 100 first-team All-NBA votes. Jokic and Luka Doncic both got 88. – 8:32 PM

With the selection of Antetokounmpo (27 years old), Dončić (23), Jokić (27), Booker (25) and Tatum (24), the Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time in 67 years (1954-55 season). Dončić is the fourth player in NBA history to be named to the All-NBA First Team three or more times before turning 24, joining Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky. -via NBA.com / May 24, 2022

