Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday react after losing to Celtics in Game 6, NBA playoffs

Thailand’s economy likely grew modestly in Q1, stung by high inflation: Reuters poll

Thailand’s economy likely grew modestly in the first quarter, thanks to robust exports and an easing of COVID-19 restrictions and despite low tourist arrivals and high inflation dampening consumer spending, a Reuters poll found. “We expect Thailand GDP to recover moderately in 1Q22, given a rebound in economic activities after COVID restrictions eased,” said Lalita Thienprasiddhi, senior researcher at Kasikorn Research Center.