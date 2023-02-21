Giannis Antetokounmpo has ligament sprain, avoided ‘serious’ damage to injured wrist

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained ligament, but further testing Monday revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks star avoided “serious” damage to his injured right wrist, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Antetokounmpo injured his wrist during Thursday’s win over the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee’s last game before the All-Star break. He did not return to the game.

Antetokounmpo was well enough to attend the weekend’s All-Star festivities, in which he was a team captain alongside LeBron James. He started in Sunday’s All-Star game but committed an intentional foul to remove himself from the game after scoring the opening bucket.

He was scheduled to see a specialist for further testing Monday, which revealed the extent of his injury. Per Monday’s report, Antetokounmpo could miss some games but will be able to return once the swelling and pain subside.

Giannis Antetokounmpo grabs his right wrist after injuring it during the Bucks’ game against the Bulls on Thursday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Bucks will come out of the All-Star break 41-17, a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for first in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have recently seen the return of All-Star Khris Middleton from an extended injury absence and entered the break on a 12-game winning streak.

Monday’s news gives hope in Milwaukee that the Bucks can continue to compete for the East’s No. 1 seed as they eye their second championship with Antetokounmpo. A seven-time All-Star and two-time league MVP, Antetokounmpo is contending for his third award while averaging a career-high 31.8 points with 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 53.8% from the field.