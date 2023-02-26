Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful to play vs. Phoenix Suns today

The Milwaukee Bucks (42-17) will go in search of their 14th straight win Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum, tipping off at noon on ABC against the Phoenix Suns (33-28).

Coach Giannis Antetokounmpo of Team Dwyane Wade talks with tennis player Frances Tiafoe during the NBA celebrity all-star game Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to play

After making a tremendous recovery from a sprained right wrist, Antetokounmpo bruised his right quadriceps early in the game Friday against the Miami Heat and exited in obvious discomfort.

As of Saturday night, Antetokounmpo was considered doubtful to play vs. the Suns.

Kevin Durant is out for the Phoenix Suns

The newly acquired superstar is targeting a March 1 date to debut with the Suns. Durant has not played since Jan. 8 when he was with the Brooklyn Nets as he’s been recovering from a sprained knee.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right quadriceps contusion), doubtful

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain), out

Who do the Bucks play next?

The Bucks head to Brooklyn on Tuesday to face the new-look Nets on the front end of a road-and-home back-to-back. The Nets are led by new additions Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson along with center Nic Claxton.

