Giannis Antetokounmpo after losing Game 7: Everything was heavy

Ben Golliver: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo after season-ending Game 7 loss to Celtics: “Legs heavy. Body heavy. Mind heavy. Everything was heavy.”

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen: Giannis is the best player in the world. You can see why people say that. He’s relentless in his approach … it was incredible what he was able to do. They were scoring 80-90 a game and Giannis was scoring 40 of them. That shit is crazy. – 7:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on going against Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Giannis is the best player in the world. You can see why a lot of people say that.” – 7:34 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Jaylen Brown: “Giannis is the best player in the world.” – 7:33 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

20 rebounds today for Giannis is a @Milwaukee Bucks game 7 record – 7:24 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Giannis Antetokounmpo just became the first player in NBA history to average 31 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in a single postseason.

His final averages were 31.67 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.75 assists. Oscar Robertson came the closest with 31.8/13/9 in 1963. – 7:23 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Shots that I usually make wasn’t going in, but that’s basketball. That’s sports.” – 7:22 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo after season-ending Game 7 loss to Celtics: “Legs heavy. Body heavy. Mind heavy. Everything was heavy.” – 7:21 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Giannis: “We didn’t make enough 3’s… We didn’t SHOOT enough 3’s” – 7:19 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Story: A second-round Game 7 win was the pivotal step on the Bucks’ 2021 title journey. On the same stage one year later, the hot-shooting Celtics flipped the script, outlasting Giannis Antetokounmpo to dethrone the defending champs @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/05… – 7:13 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

First KD. Then Giannis. Jimmy Butler’s next to congratulate Jayson Tatum for advancing. pic.twitter.com/MC3OuRUaX3 – 7:00 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Giannis vs. Tatum reminded me a bit of LeBron vs. Dwight in 2009.

The loser was the better overall player, but the other was close enough for his superior supporting cast to carry him over the top. The No. 1 player lost to another top-five guy on a better team. – 6:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on what it’s like to go against Giannis: “Hard.” – 6:35 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals:

✅ 237 PTS

✅ 103 REB

✅ 57 AST

Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists in a playoff series. pic.twitter.com/W1QIWDOU2S – 6:25 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis this playoffs:

— 32/14/7 per game

— 29/13/6 vs Bulls

— 34/15/7 vs Celtics

— 1st ever 200p/100r/50a series

— 4th ever 40/20/5 playoff game

— 1st in points

— 1st in rebounds

— 4th in assists

— 3rd in blocks

— 6 wins without Middleton

Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/xChljbTf7e – 6:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I know people are going to scream about travels and charges, but Giannis is INCREDIBLE. He’s absolutely terrifying to go again. What a player. – 6:20 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo was incredible in the first quarter, making plays all over the court. But it seemed to take a toll on him because he looked exhausted in the second half. He put the team on his back, but that’s tough to do for 43 minutes in a Game 7. – 6:18 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Bucks started

Jrue Holiday

Jevon Carter

Jordan Nwora

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

in their regular-season finale. If they win that game, they don’t have to play Game 7 in Boston. – 6:18 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Grant Williams is officially one of the greatest steals of the 2019 draft. He fell to 22nd. Finished Game 7 with 27 points with amazing defense all series on Giannis, the best player in the world. Where do you think he goes in a re-draft? pic.twitter.com/xWpkxqfgy1 – 6:18 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the celtics just beat kevin durant and giannis antetokounmpo (without rob williams). it’s an utterly incredible defense – 6:17 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was playing without Khris Middleton, poured his heart out this series to try to get his team past the Celtics, but it wasn’t enough against the best defense in the NBA. – 6:15 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette special daytime Game 7 edition is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Best Team vs. Best Player

– Grant Williams historic performance

– Giannis goes down swinging

– Middleton

– Depth

– Looking ahead to ECF

Talking about it all right now, join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=NVWMEM… – 6:14 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Without Khris Middleton, against the best defense in the league: Giannis averaged 33 points, 14 rebounds and 7 rebounds in this series.

Unreal effort to get the Bucks this far – 6:13 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Another season in the books watching Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow get better. What a season and what a damn series to finish off. Still in awe with what he can push his body to do on a nightly basis. Just incredible. – 6:12 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates Jayson Tatum as Celtics dethrone Bucks with 109-81 Game 7 victory at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/pQf6k2s3MS – 6:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 109-81. Win series 4-3.

Grant – 27 points

Tatum – 23/6/8

Brown – 19 points

Smart – 11/7/10

Pritchard – 14 points

Celtics – 42% FGs

Celtics – 22-55 threes

Giannis – 25/20/9

Holiday – 21/5/8

Lopez – 15 points

Portis – 10 points

Bucks – 36.7% FGs

Bucks – 4-33 threes – 6:12 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Giannis and Horford sharing hugs and words at midcourt, then Udoka gives him some love. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:11 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

A wild series ends with Grant Williams outscoring Giannis in a Game 7.

Eastern Conference finals start Tuesday night in Miami. – 6:11 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics advance to ECF, beat #Bucks 109-81 in a brilliant performance. GWilliams 27 (7-18, 3pt), Tatum 23, Brown 19, Pritchard 14, Smart 11, Horford 6 and 10 rebs; Antetokounmpo 25, 20 rebs and 9 ast; Holiday 21, Lopez 15, Portis 10. – 6:11 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

With Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated, a strong case can be made that Luka Doncic is the best player left standing. For now, at least. – 6:10 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

You gotta be a GREAT team to survive the series that Giannis just had. – 6:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Celtics 109, Bucks 81

– Antetokounmpo 25pts/20reb/9ast

– Holiday 21pts/5reb/8ast

– Lopez 15pts/10reb/3blk

Celtics 4, Bucks 3.

The Bucks’ title defense has come to an end. – 6:09 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Giannis was one assist fom a triple double for more than a quarter and never got that 10th assist. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:09 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Salute to Giannis though. The man had Grayson Allen, Wes Matthews and George Hill at his side and almost willed his team to a series win against the hottest team in the NBA. – 6:08 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Bucks aren’t going away. Giannis will see to that. They will be part of an even tougher, deeper East next year. But full credit to Celtics, who have been on the cusp for time. Boston vs. Heat will be a fight. – 6:08 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Pelts on the wall so far for Tatum:

KD ✔️

Giannis ✔️

Next up:

Jimmy & Heat Defense – 6:08 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Ime Udoka solved Kevin Durant & Giannis Antetokounmpo in his first postseason as a NBA head coach. I don’t care what happens in the conference finals, give that man his props – & a raise – off that…Just have to figure out why he wears a mask on his chin all game – 6:06 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The fact the Bucks pushed this series as far as they did with Khris Middleton unable to play is a credit to just how incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo is. He was incandescent throughout. It just wasn’t quite enough. – 6:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Points in Game 7:

27 — Grant Williams

25 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/STya75h7rm – 6:05 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Giannis comes out. Bucks are done. We have garbage time in Game 7. The Boston Celtics will beat the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami. Game 1 Tuesday nght – 6:05 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis in Game 7:

25 PTS

20 REB

9 AST

Gave his all. pic.twitter.com/ztQFtnHn2i – 6:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Great, great series for Giannis in trying to carry the Bucks without Middleton. – 6:05 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Giannis point total…..UNDER? 👀@KevinPWinter – 6:04 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Giannis Antetokounmpo has solidified his status as the best player in basketball even without a deep playoff run.

Don’t @ me. – 6:02 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Despite being down 25 points with four mins left, Giannis still plays 94-feet of intense defense on Tatum and gets a steal and a dunk.

Tells you everything you need to know about that dude and why he is the best and most respected basketball player on the planet – 6:02 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Betting against Giannis Antetokounmpo in a series was the single most harrowing gambling experience of my life. I post this both in admiration of the NBA’s best player and as a reminder to myself not to do this again. – 6:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Giannis somehow just scored his first basket of the fourth quarter – 6:01 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Marcus Smart looks like he might have taken one to the boys on that Giannis play. He’s also been laboring a little with the quad, it seems. – 6:00 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

I still don’t understand how Giannis won 3 games in this series. And yes I mean Giannis and not the Bucks lol. – 5:58 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Giannis had 44-20-6 in Game 6 to potentially win the series. The broadcast trying to turn the screws on him is ludicrous. – 5:48 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

I feel sorry for Giannis; he’s played his ass off. He’s missed three straight east shots now and is obviously fatigued. – 5:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Giannis has missed 7 of first 9 in the paint after halftime.

Made 5 of 6 in paint in first half.

The workload is hitting. – 5:43 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Giannis appears to be out of gas with some of these shot attempts. – 5:42 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr

Giannis has missed three layups – 5:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

A missed transition layup for Giannis Antetokounmpo leads to another #Celtics three.

He then missed another shot at the rim coming back down. – 5:41 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

With Jayson Tatum on the bench after picking up his 4th foul, the Celtics just increased lead from 10 to 15 to close out the third.

Bucks just too reliant on Giannis and Jrue right now. – 5:38 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Celts are clogging it up on D – there were 4 defenders in the paint on that last Giannis drive. – 5:36 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Space dissipating by the possession for Giannis. – 5:36 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Call overturned. No foul on Giannis. Bucks ball. – 5:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo was 3-for-6 for 10 points in the first quarter.

Since he has gone 4-for-9 for 9 points.

5:04 remains in the third quarter. – 5:25 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Mike Budenholzer challenges the offensive foul on Giannis…and wins. – 5:25 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

It takes major stones to stand in there against the elbows and arms of Euro-step driving dynamos like Giannis and Tatum knowing you can catch a bow in the grill. Hurt is coming…but it’s the playoffs! – 5:25 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Celtics are just packing the paint and Giannis is starting to lose trust in his shooters – 5:24 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s being challenged. Not sure they’re going to win this one – 5:23 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Mike Budenholzer is challenging that foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Celtics up, 68-55, with 5:04 left in the third quarter. – 5:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Three fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 5:22 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his third foul, this one of the offensive variety with 5:04 to go in the third.

Mike Budenholzer is challenging the call. – 5:22 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Celtics vs. Bucks: Marcus Smart draws shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo on last-second halftime heave

https://t.co/Zx8Hyr7JOA pic.twitter.com/0RSjy73MFK – 5:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Giannis and Lopez both look gassed. – 5:20 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Really? Marcus Smart draws 3-shot foul on Antetokounmpo at midcourt after steal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/15/rea… – 5:19 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Tatum has 2 fouls today doing things that Giannis has been doing for 2 weeks. This is hilarious. – 5:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Holiday-Giannis PnR has been unstoppable. Boston is going to have to switch that or press up and not drop. If for no other reason, just to give a different look. These 10-foot hooks and push shots are way too easy. – 5:15 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“i want more giannis-jrue holiday high pick-and-rolls”

-jvg, speaking the truth – 5:15 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Agree with JVG (who has been great today) more Giannis Jrue PNR for the Bucks – – 5:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 48-43 at the half

Tatum – 17 points

Grant – 11 points

Brown – 10 points

Celtics – 35.6% FGs

Celtics – 9-22 threes

Celtics – 9 turnovers

Giannis – 17/12/7

Lopez – 11 points

Holiday – 6 points

Bucks – 39.5% FGs

Bucks – 3-19 threes

Bucks – 7 turnovers – 4:53 PM

Josh Giddey @joshgiddey

Giannis the best player in the world – 4:53 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

going into halftime: Bucks -4 in the 2 minutes and 48 seconds Giannis has rested. Celtics lead by 5. – 4:50 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Giannis just gets no help out there.

He has 17, 12 and 7 and watched the rest of his team go 2 for 17 from three. – 4:49 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I trust five Celtics: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Grant and Horford.

I trust five Bucks: Jrue, Pat, Wes, Giannis, Brook

I feel like the team that wins is gonna be the one that gets good minutes out of a sixth or seventh guy. – 4:49 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Fools thought Jaylen Brown took that shot too early on the final possession, but he was really just setting up Smart for the 2 for 1. Galaxy brain offense there and Celtics lead 48-43 at the half after Giannis had his best quarter of the series to open the game – 4:49 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Celtics with the 48-43 halftime lead

Giannis being a Freak with 17 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and one block pic.twitter.com/W4vwU4IPn6 – 4:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a big play there. Giannis Antetokounmpo turns it over on what should have been the final possession of the first half.

Smart with the steal and tries to shoot a halfcourter in one motion. He gets three free throws. – 4:47 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

WOW what a swing. They’re calling the foul on Giannis AND they’re saying it was on the heave, so it’s 3 free throws for Smart – 4:47 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown went WAY too early with that shot, but the Celtics somehow benefited from it. They steal it from Giannis and he picks up his second foul, sending Marcus Smart to the line with three shots with 0.9 seconds left. – 4:47 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Annnd Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his second foul with nine-tenths of a second left before the half, and Marcus Smart gets three shtos. :-/ – 4:47 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Smart strips Giannis and then launches a half court heave and somehow Giannis fouls him on it. Refs give them the shots. – 4:47 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Oh my. What a blunder by Giannis. – 4:47 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Wow, foul on Giannis against Smart with 0.9 left in the half. Free throws. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:47 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

With all due respect to Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen and George Hill but. ….Giannis will have to drag this team to the buzzer. – 4:46 PM

Lenn Robbins @LennRobbins

A plus of playing in a big media market: @Joel Embiid didn’t win #MVP, the #philadelphiamedia cried “Snub!” & the nation jumped in @Giannis Antetokounmpo also didn’t win. Didn’t hear much out of #milwaukee Watching the #GreekFreak & asking Who’s more valuable #nba #espn #BucksCeltics – 4:46 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Giannis checks out with two minutes left in the second quarter. Wonder if they just thought he was gassed. He has played 21 minutes already. And he’s been unbelievable, obviously. – 4:42 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

17, 12 and 7 for Giannis already. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:41 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Daniel Theis Giannis Stopper!! – 4:40 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Giannis is doing God-like stuff again, but Brook Lopez is why Milwaukee has the lead right now – 4:37 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Realizing you were able to get Jrue Holiday to switch off you only for the switch to be Giannis has to be hell for a ball handler. – 4:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Giannis might have a triple double at half if his teammates could make some 3s – 4:35 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Smart trying to attack Giannis has a little bro trying to score against his big bro feel to it. – 4:35 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

That transition layup Giannis just made on Smart was actually an incredibly difficult shot and he made it look like nothing. – 4:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Watching Giannis dominate the short roll with that middle of the lane floater

That feels like a more important shot for Bam than anything

Touch shot in the middle – 4:28 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

One thought I just had given the lift Pritchard has given the Celtics: It would be much harder to give him significant minutes if Middleton were out there. Outside of Giannis, Celtics don’t fear anyone hunting a matchup. Middleton cooks dudes smaller than he is. – 4:28 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I think you gotta switch-switch-switch this if it’s Giannis, Jrue and Matthews in the action. Even though MIL has started diversify their coverages these past few years, switching is just not naturally in their defensive ethos. Personnel-wise, it should be

pic.twitter.com/dIaLONoknF – 4:27 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Bucks’ pick and roll D has been awful without Lopez out there. Tatum loves to pull up when center Giannis is in deep drop, then Portis gets exposed defending under screens when he doesn’t know which side the ball is coming. – 4:23 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Giannis’ first quarter: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.

In the NBA digital play-by-play era, nobody had done all that in a first quarter — regular season or playoffs.

Kobe came close, Rondo came close, Russ came close, but no 10-8-6 line in the last 25 years.

Until today. – 4:23 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Brown and Tatum starting to heat up. But Giannis getting away with A LOT early on. – 4:21 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

I’d like to see Giannis up to the level more when he’s the big vs Tatum PNR – 4:18 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Best selling point for free agents signing with the Bucks might just be that they no longer have to play against Giannis. – 4:14 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Giannis is the only player to have a quarter with at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in a playoff game in the last 25 years per @Stathead … only two others have even done it in a regular season game in that span – 4:12 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

The Bucks are begging every Celtic whose name doesn’t start with a J to take open 3s so far. It’s paying off big time. It’s a miracle this is close considering how horribly the Cs shot the ball. They just have to hope Giannis doesn’t have a 50-20-20 game. Can’t rule that out. – 4:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 26-20. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored or assisted on 24 of the Bucks’ 26 points.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 108.3

DefRtg: 83.3

Net Rtg: +25.0

ORB%: 18.2%

DRB%: 82.4% – 4:12 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Giannis already on triple double watch after 1 quarter w/ 10 pts, 8 rebounds, 6 assists. – 4:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Bucks lead 26-20 after one

Tatum – 7 points

Brown – 7 points

Celtics – 29.2% FGs

Celtics – 5-14 threes

Celtics – 3 turnovers

Giannis – 10/8/6

Lopez – 7 points

Holiday – 4 points

Bucks – 45.5% FGs

Bucks – 3-10 threes

Bucks – 3 turnovers – 4:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis scored or assisted 24 of 26 Bucks points in the 1Q. pic.twitter.com/x25sbk9uVD – 4:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Seems fitting that at the Garden, in a Game 7, the #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #Celtics legend Bob Cousy for No. 61 on the all-time playoffs points list. – 4:10 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Bucks 1st quarter …

10 field goals

9 of them made by, or assisted by, Giannis – 4:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo with a near triple-double in the first quarter.

Game 7. – 4:10 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics shooting 29%

Celtics are 2-10 inside the point line

Points off turnovers: 7-0, Bucks

Giannis: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists in 11 minutes.

Boston only down 6, 26-20 after 1 in Game 7 – 4:10 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Surviving that Giannis onslaught and that cold shooting start felt important for the Celtics. – 4:09 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics trail #Bucks 26-20 after 1Q. Tatum 7, Brown 7, GWilliams 3, Pritchard 3; Antetokounmpo 10, 8 rebs, 65 asts; Lopez 7, Holiday 4.

FG:

BOS 7-24

MIL 10-22 – 4:09 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored or assisted on 24 of Milwaukee’s 26 first-quarter points. 😳 – 4:09 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Giannis nearly had a first-quarter triple-double, Brook Lopez hit his first 3 of the series, Celtics shot 29 percent.

Celtics have to be sort of giddy they’re down only 6. – 4:09 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Milwaukee Bucks 1Q scoring plays:

Giannis AST Matthews 2

Giannis AST Jrue 2

Giannis FT

Giannis 3

Giannis AST Lopez 3

Giannis AST Lopez 2

Giannis AST Jrue 2

Giannis AST Portis 3

Giannis 2

Giannis FT

Giannis FT

Lopez 2 (Giannis on bench) – 4:08 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Giannis is on pace for 40 points, 32 rebounds and 24 assists – 4:08 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

When Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the game with 1:19 left in the first quarter, he had scored or assisted on the Bucks’ first 24 points.

10pts/8reb/6ast – 4:07 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Giannis is already near the triple-double: 10-8-6

He has scored or assisted all 24 points of the Bucks so far

pic.twitter.com/5zqMMLa8Lz – 4:06 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Celtics are going to be in some trouble if it stays that Giannis has more help than Tatum. – 4:06 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Giannis has scored or assists Milwaukee’s first 24 points – 4:03 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

The @Stathead database has play-by-play information for the last 26 seasons, since 1996-97.

In that entire span, Giannis is the first player with 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in a playoff quarter. I think he’s ready for Game 7! – 4:03 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a brutal fall for Marcus Smart.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got tripped up by Jaylen Brown and then Marcus Smart fell over the top of Antetokounmpo’s body falling to the floor.

He’s up, but that did not look good. – 4:02 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

And Marcus Smart down for a few moments but it’s up on his feet after that collision on the Giannis drive. #Celtics #Bucks – 4:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart crashed to the floor so hard he bounced off the parquet, but he’s slowly making his way to his feet and he’s walking it off. Giannis was down too but seems ok. – 4:02 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

we’re now approaching the timeframe (final TV timeout 1Q – beginning 2Q) Giannis usually rests. Bucks currently up 8 as i type this. will Bud try and steal some minutes for him or press to extend lead? – 4:01 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Giannis going for a triple-double in the first quarter right now. Already up to 8 points, 6 boards and 6 dimes and he’s created all 22 Bucks points so far. – 4:01 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Giannis might have a triple-double by the end of the first quarter. Sheesh. – 4:01 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

So far, the stars have come to play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo six points, five assists, four rebounds.

Jayson Tatum six points, one rebound, one assist.

Jaylen Brown five points, two rebounds, one steal. – 3:58 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

have to thrilled with Brook Lopez’s usage thus far if you’re a Bucks fan. huge physical advantage vs. his assignment, and Giannis going out of his way to get him involved again. – 3:56 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Giannis has scored or assisted Milwaukee’s first 17 points of the game, sheesh – 3:55 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Tatum testing if he’s still hot from last game by launching an absurd pull-up in Giannis’ face. Still hot. – 3:55 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Those Giannis passes just make it so much more impossible to defend him. If you stick a hand in there for the ball you’re risking a foul. Length/size allow him to see over everyone and have the angle to make the pass. – 3:52 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Brook Lopez with his first 3 since Game 3 against Chicago. Massive for the Bucks if he’s hitting shots considering how much the Celtics help off him when Giannis drives – 3:51 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Giannis has created every point so far tonight and the Bucks are taking advantage of the Celtics collapsing the paint to find open shooters at the top of the arc. – 3:51 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Giannis has scored or assisted on all 5 Bucks FG’s

And has 4 of the teams 5 rebounds – 3:51 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Not quite five minutes in: Giannis Antetokounmpo has six points, four rebounds, three assists. – 3:51 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Giannis started this series 2-to-19 from downtown.

Incredibly, he’s 5-of-6 since then – 3:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Nickel: Here’s why you should come to the dark side with me and embrace the Giannis Antetokounmpo three-point shots jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

An early catch-and-shoot 3 from Giannis Antetokounmpo and he’s up to six points. He has assisted on the Bucks’ other two buckets as well. – 3:48 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Ime Udoka is heated. Still letting Kane Fitzgerald hear it while Giannis takes his time stepping to the line.

Also, ball don’t lie. – 3:47 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Refs have been waiting for Giannis to do his pre-routine FT routine but this one just tossed him the ball. Giannis looked at him like WTF then missed. – 3:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a couple assists and three points in the early going as the #Bucks lead 7-3. – 3:46 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Giannis is such a likable/lovable guy that even the fired-up Boston crowd couldn’t muster up a full-throated booing for him in pregame introductions before a Game 7 – 3:38 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Last time Giannis played a Game 7 against the Celtics, he scored 22 points on 7-17 FG with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers. Bucks lost by 16.

But that was a long time ago. Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon we’re starting next to him. 😂😂😂 – 3:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Not picking against Giannis in a game like this. – 3:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 7:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Bucks starters:

Brook Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Wesley Matthews

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday – 3:12 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Bucks at Celtics– TD Garden – May 15, 2022 – Game 7 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams

Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

OUT:

Boston: Hauser

Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/MvwERYvqH4 – 3:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks are going with the same starters in Game 7:

Jrue Holiday

Grayson Allen

Wesley Matthews

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez – 3:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks will go with the same starters in Game 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 3:08 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

There are also like 10 dudes roaming around the lower bowl in Giannis Greece jerseys lol. Both sides are having fun with it. – 2:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Game 7 record

Tatum: 2-1

Giannis: 1-0

CP: 3-4

Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last four games:

✅ 160 PTS

✅ 61 REB

✅ 22 AST

Antetokounmpo is the only player over the last 60 NBA postseasons to average at least 40 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG over a four-game span. pic.twitter.com/PEazqcYPya – 11:01 AM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

we getting another Terminator Giannis game today? – 10:32 AM

Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown on Giannis: “Best player in the world…you can see why a lot of people say that.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 15, 2022

Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum on surviving a physical battle against Giannis and the Bucks: “My body has matured since my third season. I’m stronger, I take care of my body better. I felt more prepared and each game, my body held up.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 15, 2022

Jamal Collier: The Celtics made 53 more 3-pointers than the Bucks in this series. Per @ESPNStatsInfo : that’s the largest differential in 3-pt FG in a single series in NBA postseason history. -via Twitter @JamalCollier / May 15, 2022