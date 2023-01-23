Giancarlo Esposito Joins Cast Of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Francis Ford Coppola has added Giancarlo Esposito to the all-star cast of Megalopolis. Esposito played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and got an Emmy nom for reprising in Better Call Saul.

Esposito joins Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Dustin Hoffman, DB Sweeney, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Bailey Ives, Grace Vanderwaal, and James Remar.

Coppola, who wrote the script, is shooting in Atlanta and New York. The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and dangerous love. Budget is just under $100 million and Coppola recently told The Hamden Journal the film is on schedule and on budget.

Esposito is plenty busy, but who wouldn’t work things around to make what could be the final film of the 6-time Oscar-winning Coppola. He is leading the cast of Netflix’s heist drama series Kaleidoscope, he plays Adam Clayton Powell Jr in the third season of the EPIX series Godfather of Harlem, which stars his Megalopolis co-star Forest Whitaker; he returns as Moff Gideon in the Disney+ Star Wars universe series The Mandalorian this March, and Esposito is currently in production on The Gentleman, the Netflix series adaptation of the Guy Ritchie film. And he’s in production on the Russo Brothers Netflix film The Electric State and also stars in Amazon’s The Boys.

