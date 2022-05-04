Gia Sandhu Confirmed To Play T’Pring – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Original Star Trek character T’Pring is making a return in Strange New Worlds. We’ve confirmed Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) will be reprising the role in the upcoming new series, premiering tomorrow, May 5, on the streaming service. She can be seen briefly in the trailer, which you can watch below.

Gia Sandhu

Megan Vincent



Sandhu’s T’Pring is Spock’s very alluring and intelligent fiancée; the two have been bonded since childhood. Though T’Pring often wishes Spock would return to Vulcan and settle down, she understands his sense of duty, having her own career that she is passionate about: helping to rehabilitate criminals and bring them back towards the teachings of Vulcan logic. T’Pring tries to be lovingly patient with Spock while he comes to terms with the human side of his nature, hoping that her support will ultimately bring them closer.

T’Pring was last seen in the Season 2 premiere of Star Trek: The Original Series “Amok Time” where she was played by Arlene Martel. It was the first episode to use the phrase “Live Long and Prosper” in Star Trek. “Amok Time” is often ranked one of the best episodes of the original series.

Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn/Una Chin-Riley) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Their adventures predate Captain Kirk’s ever stepping foot aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Cast also includes Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The series has already been picked up for a second season.

Sandhu co-stars in Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society and can also currently be seen in Peacock’s The Lost Symbol based on Dan Brown’s novel. She previously booked lead roles in ABC pilot The Greatest American Hero and CBC pilot, Dr. Bob’s House, and recurred in CBC series Kim’s Convenience and Heartland, and CTV’s The Indian Detective. Additional film credits include Bobby Singh Brown’s upcoming Stealing Vows, Jesse Ikeman’s A Perfect Plan, Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor and Mary Harron’s The Moth Diaries. Sandhu is repped by The Rosenzweig Group, The Characters Talent Agency and APA.