‘Ghosts’ TV Series Conjures Tara Reid As Guest Star To Reunite With Trevor Lefkowitz – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ghosts fans are in for a treat with the addition of Tara Reid (American Pie, Sharknado) to the cast in a guest starring role. She will appear in the episode titled “Trevor’s Body” airing in the new year.

Reid will portray movie star Tara Reid, 90s crush, and Hampton’s acquaintance of Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman), who has come to the mansion to attend his memorial in the wake of his remains being found.

Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live) and Chip Zien (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) will also guest star in the episode as Trevor’s parents, Esther and Lenny Lefkowitz, respectively. The Lefkowitzes visit Woodstone Mansion when Trevor’s body is discovered in the lake. When Trevor discovers they’re now divorced, he encourages Sam (Rose McIver) to throw a “parent trap” memorial to get them back together.

Ghosts air Thursday nights on CBS.

Trevor often mentions Reid in the series with the first time going back to the pilot when he remembered attending her birthday party in 1989 with his Lehman Brothers boys. At the time, series executive producer Joe Port tweeted out a clip of the shout-out with an invitation to visit—she replied.

“You guys are funny, this show looks fun,” she wrote.

