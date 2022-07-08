‘Ghosts’ Panel Set For San Diego Comic Con – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ghosts is coming to San Diego Comic Con.

The breakout CBS/Paramount+ comedy is bringing its full cast to the confab, including “livings” Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, as well as “ghosts” Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman will join them for a panel discussion on Thursday, July 21 from 1-2 PM in Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center. Series guest star Matt Walsh will moderate the panel, which will include some never-before-seen footage.

Ghosts’ appearance at Comic Con will include a marketing activation and a Web3 Metaverse experience.

Season two of Ghosts will premiere Thursday, Sept. 29 in its new time slot at 8:30 PM on CBS. The entire first season is available to stream on demand on Paramount+.

Based on the BBC series, Ghosts is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star as Samantha and Jay, a young couple who move into a very old house inhabited by lively spirits.

CBS parent company Paramount is bringing a plethora of other shows to Comic Con including its Star Trek franchise, the recently renewed Evil and more.