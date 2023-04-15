‘Ghosts’ Bosses Joe Wiseman And Joe Port Tease Season 3 — Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal

Ghost co-showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port and stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar joined The Hamden Journal’s Contenders TV event to talk about conspiracy theories, Samantha and Jay’s relationship, and what’s next for Season 3.

The series follows a struggling young couple, Samantha, played by McIver, and Jay, played by Ambudkar, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty and Danielle Pinnock also star.

“We ended [the current season] with a cliffhanger we can’t talk about yet. But we also, in the episode before the finale, we solve Alberto’s murder, which has been a season-long mystery that we’ve been [working on],” Wiseman said. “And all the characters have [these] ongoing storylines that we can touch on every now and then, you know? We have a huge cast, which is the strength of the show; we can go in so many different directions because everyone is just a home run hitter. But we also have a lot of characters to service. It’s so exciting to have different friends to play with and to have different dynamics. Each time you put sort of a different two or three people in a room, it brings out different sides to everybody. It’s like Sam has many facets, and she’s one person with Hetty, she’s one person with Nigel or somebody else. So, I just love that, and I think you get to see the textures really pop more and more throughout the season and hopefully into Season 3 as well.”

