Ghostface is a subway slasher in new ‘Scream VI’ teaser

Say what you want about Ghostface, but as the just-released teaser for Scream VI shows, the movie maniac does at least remember to mask up when traveling by subway.

The sixth installment of the iconic horror franchise finds the four high school survivors from this year’s Scream (Jenna Ortega’s Tara, Melissa Barrera’s Sam, Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy, and Mason Gooding’s Chad) relocated from Woodsboro to New York to attend college and presumably try to survive the murderous intentions of whoever is donning the Ghostface mask this time around.

Also returning is series regular Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere, a fan favorite for her portrayal of Kirby Reed in 2011’s Scream 4. In addition, the cast includes franchise newcomers Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, and Dermot Mulroney in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures + Spyglass Media Group’s

Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures + Spyglass Media Group ‘Scream VI’

EW has confirmed that Roger L. Jackson will once again voice Ghostface, as he has done on all of the films dating back to 1996’s Wes Craven–directed, Kevin Williamson–written Scream.

Scream VI is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film’s executive producers include Williamson and Chad Villella.

Scream VI hits theaters March 10.

Watch the teaser for Scream VI below, and check out our exclusive image from the movie above.

Pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to Scream, available online.

