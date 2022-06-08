‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Series In Works At Netflix – The Hamden Journal

A Ghostbusters animated series is in development at Netflix, The Hamden Journal has confirmed. The project, based on the Ghostbusters IP, hails from Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan (Ghost Corps) and Sony Pictures Animation.

Plot details are not yet known. The project was announced Wednesday, day 3 of Netflix’s Geeked Week.

Reitman and Kenan will executive produce, and production will be in conjunction with Ghost Corps, Inc.

The series is part of the expanding Ghostbusters universe, which began with Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters in 1984 and has since become a mega-pop culture phenomenon culminating in last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The 1984 Ghostbusters film starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as three eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. The film was directed and produced by Ivan Reitman (Jason Reitman’s father), and written by Aykroyd and Ramis. It earned $282M during its initial theatrical run, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 1984 in the U.S. and Canada, and went on to become the highest-grossing comedy ever.

The 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II and the fourth film in the Ghostbusters franchise, was directed by Jason Reitman and written by Reitman and Gil Kenan. It starred Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, and featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver reprising their characters from the earlier films. Set thirty-two years after the events of Ghostbusters II, it follows a single mother and her children who move to an Oklahoma farm they inherited from her estranged father Egon Spengler, a member of the original Ghostbusters.

