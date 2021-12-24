Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings anxiously await verdict: video

New footage shows Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings anxiously awaiting a verdict in their sister’s federal sex-trafficking trial.

One of the former socialite’s sisters, Christine Maxwell, even breaks down in video obtained by ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”

The footage, aired Thursday on the British network, shows Christine’s twin Isabel trying to comfort her.

The twins and brothers Ian Maxwell and Kevin Maxwell can also all be seen sitting around a table stewing over the fate of their alleged sex-trafficker sister.

The siblings have been supporting their younger sister throughout her trial, and arrived at the Lower Manhattan courthouse with their arms linked Monday for closing arguments.

The jury in Maxwell’s trial failed to reach a verdict Wednesday, before heading home for the long holiday weekend.

Christine Maxwell and Isabel Maxwell are seen in a back room of the New York federal courthouse. Noel Phillips/Good Morning Britain

Before breaking for the holiday, the panel on Wednesday afternoon requested transcripts for three witnesses who testified in the case against the accused Jeffrey Epstein madam as it entered its 16th hour of deliberations across three days.

Deliberations will continue Monday.

Maxwell’s brothers Kevin (above) and Ian could also be seen in the courthouse snaps. Noel Phillips/Good Morning Britain

