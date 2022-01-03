Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband Scott Borgerson dumped her for yoga teacher

Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband told her he’d dumped her for a yoga teacher during a “confrontational” phone call while she was in solitary confinement, according to a report.

The Post first revealed last month how Scott Borgerson, 46, had been spotted kissing mom-of-two Kris McGinn during regular outings near his $3.9 million New England estate — while notably skipping every day of his wife’s trial that led to her conviction on sex trafficking charges last week.

A close friend of Maxwell told the Mail on Sunday that tech entrepreneur Borgerson dumped the notorious madam during a phone call to her in the Metropolitan Detention Center, the Brooklyn lockup where she’s being housed under solitary confinement.

“There was a dramatic phone call between them, while she was in jail in solitary confinement. It became confrontational,” the source told the UK paper, without giving an exact timeline.

Borgerson reportedly ended his marriage to disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell during a heated call. Josh Reynolds for The New York P

“Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else.

“The marriage was past tense there and then. It’s over. The marriage was over before the trial started,” the source reportedly insisted.

Another insider pointed to the absence of Borgerson from wife Maxwell’s trial while the rest of her family publicly supported her in trial.

According to Mail insiders, the marriage was already over before Maxwell’s trial even began. Arctic Circle Assembly

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six charges related to sex-trafficking young girls with Jeffrey Epstein. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

“He did not attend a single day of her trial. Read into that what you will,” the insider told the Mail.

Borgerson had married Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, in 2016, but they kept it a secret from almost everyone — even the British media heiress’ own devoted family.

The secret marriage only emerged in court papers in 2020 when Borgerson tried to get his wife freed with a $28.5 million bail package.

Scott Borgerson and Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly married in 2016 but kept it a secret from everyone — including Maxwell’s family. MEGA

One of the Mail’s insiders insisted that he initially planned to stay by Maxwell’s side, but her ongoing confinement ahead of her explosive trial proved too challenging.

“She has been behind bars for 549 days now. It put a terrible strain on the marriage,” the insider said.

While his wife was tried for supplying underage girls to her ex, pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Borgerson was swanning around Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., with McGinn — a yoga enthusiast who “has an ass that could crack open a walnut,” one admirer previously told The Post.

“He gives her a kissy kiss” every time they’re together, one observer previously told The Post when we first revealed his get-togethers with the mom of two.

He would openly pick up his new gal pal in his black Tesla S or trendy black Mini Cooper — which the Mail said was Maxwell’s car before she was busted after a long time in apparent hiding.

While Maxwell’s husband was not in court, her two brothers and two sisters were regular supporters and have continued to insist in interviews since her conviction that she is innocent.

Maxwell’s family still claims she is innocent despite the recent conviction. ZUMA24.com

“Her siblings remain loyal and united. They believe in her innocence and they believe that one day she will walk free,” the Mail’s source said.

“They have put their own friendships, reputations and business opportunities aside to support their sister. They believe she will prevail.”