Ghislaine Maxwell’s claim Andrew-Giuffre pic is fake ‘ridiculous’

The damning snapshot that linked Britain’s Prince Andrew with a teenaged Virginia Roberts Giuffre is genuine, a new report claims based on evidence saved by an Australian newspaper photographer.

Cameraman Michael Thomas saw the original picture in 2011 while investigating Giuffre’s claim that Ghislaine Maxwell and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had trafficked her to powerful men, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

In a prison interview last week, convicted sex-trafficker Maxwell called the photo “a fake” and said she had “no memory of them meeting.”

The now-infamous photo shows a grinning Prince Andrew with his arm wrapped around 17-year-old Giuffre’s waist with — a smiling Maxwell in the background.

“It was a normal 6×4 inch print that you would have got from any developer at the time,” Thomas said. “It looked like it was 10 years old. It wasn’t crisp because it had been developed in 2001.”

Maxwell said the photo with Prince Andrew was a fake.



The photographer snapped more than 30 shots of the picture — then, crucially, flipped it over and captured three images of its reverse with his digital camera.

The flip side bore a date stamp showing it was developed at a Walgreens One Hour Photo outlet on March 13, 2001 — three days after the date when Giuffre was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, she has testified.

“For Ghislaine Maxwell to come out and say it was fake is ridiculous,” Thomas said.

Maxwell declared Monday that she didn’t “think that picture is real. It is a fake. I don’t believe it is real for a second, in fact, I am sure it is not.”

