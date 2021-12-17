Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify at sex-assault trial

Ghislaine Maxwell said Friday that she will not take the stand in her own defense at her sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan.

Judge Alison Nathan informed Maxwell of her right to testify, a decision that she can make independently of her legal team.

“Your Honor, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify,” Maxwell told the jurist.

The decision comes as Maxwell’s lawyers near the end of their defense of the former socialite, who is accused of grooming and trafficking several girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell faces a maximum of 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Prosecutors called some two dozen witnesses – including four accusers – over two weeks as they tried to prove Maxwell was inextricably linked to Epstein, including in his abuse of girls as young as 14.

One accuser, who testified using her first name, Carolyn, told jurors that Maxwell groped her as she was setting up a massage table at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion when she was 14 years old.

“She came in and felt my boobs and my hips and my buttocks,” Carolyn told jurors on Dec. 7.

Maxwell told her that she “had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends. She just said that I had good body type,” Carolyn added.

The accused madam had not been expected to testify, and her lawyers indicated this week that they intend to wind down their case as soon as Monday.

Before the trial started, legal experts told The Post that Maxwell taking the stand would be a risky move.

The fact that she’s locked up in jail during her trial puts her at a disadvantage on the stand, longtime defense attorney Mark Geragos said.

“She’s in custody, by all accounts, in a deplorable situation. That can be mentally debilitating,” he said.

“You’re up against a very skilled prosecutor who slept in their own bed, who’s well-fed, who got rest. On the stand, it’s a mental jiu-jitsu for the client. She’s already, from a psychical and mental standpoint, at a disadvantage,” Geragos added.