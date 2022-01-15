Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to keep names of 8 ‘John Does’ secret

Convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to protect the identity of eight johns who allegedly had sex with young women she and her billionaire pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein procured for them.

A lawyer for Maxwell stated in a letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska this week that she would no longer object to the identities of the “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.

“After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93, and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,” said the Jan. 12 letter, signed by Laura Menninger.

A lawyer for Maxwell stated in a letter that she will no longer fight to protect the identity of eight people. AFP via Getty Images / Johannes Eisele

The letter was written the same day that a Manhattan federal court judge refused to dismiss Giuffre’s case against Prince Andrew.