Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security Florida prison

She has a new Om.

Convicted madam Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved 1,000 miles to a soft, low-security prison in Florida — one where inmates enjoy movies, a running track and even yoga in the yard.

The disgraced socialite, who complained to the UN about human rights abuses during her two years in custody in Brooklyn, was expected to serve her time in the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Danbury, Connecticut — the prison that inspired “Orange Is the New Black.”

However, official Federal Bureau of Prisons records show that by Monday morning, the 60-year-old madam is instead in FCI Tallahassee, a “low-security federal correctional institution” in Florida.

Ghislaine Maxwell has swapped her allegedly hellish life in Brooklyn for a low-security prison in Florida where she can do yoga, work out and watch movies. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Her release is currently set for July 17, 2037 — a few months before she turns 76.

The transfer is surprising given that sentencing Judge Alison Nathan had been the one to request Maxwell be sent to FCI Danbury, just 55 miles north of the city.

It also puts Maxwell back in Florida, where her since-deceased ex, notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, abused many of his victims.

Her new home will be widely different than the conditions Maxwell alleged suffering in Brooklyn, where she complained about sharing a tiny cell with rats, having maggot-infested meals and being put through torturous treatment by guards.

Ghislaine’s surprise move is confirmed in official Federal Bureau of Prisons’ records. Federal Bureau of Prisons

The low-security FCI Tallahassee boasts of far nicer conditions than Ghislaine complained about from her two years in Brooklyn., Search Inmate

The federal lockup has just over 820 prisoners, both male and female, according to prison officials.

While she will be woken every morning at 6 a.m., she will get plenty of movement and activities, unlike the solitary confinement she mostly had while held in the Big Apple.

Maxwell — a longtime pal of disgraced UK royal Prince Andrew — will wear a uniform of khaki pants and a matching shirt, or can wear a dress of the same color if she prefers, the prison handbook states.

And after complaining of being barred from visitors in Brooklyn, she will be free to get weekly visits with up to four adults and eight kids at any one time.

The handbook boasts about its programs of occupational training, with apprenticeships and courses in horticulture and even cosmetology.

It also has a wide supply of “recreation, leisure and social programs” to “help develop an individual wellness concept” for inmates.

Ghislaine’s new lockup will put her back in Florida, where her ex, Jeffrey Epstein, abused many of his young victims. ZUMA24.com

“Programs include indoor and outdoor activities, and range from individualized arts and crafts programs to intramural team sports such as softball, basketball, and volleyball,” the handbook notes.

“Popular activities” also include frisbee, flag football, pilates and yoga, according to the Zoukis Consulting Group, which advises people entering prisons. The yoga is likely of particular interest for the madam who has helped teach the ancient art before.

“Indoors, inmates can participate in various recreation activities,” the consultancy said, noting “talent shows” and “movies” as well as art classes.

There is also a weights room as well as an outdoor track.

“Physical fitness and weight reduction programs are also important activities for inmates and contribute to mental health, good interpersonal relationships and stress reduction,” the prison handbook stresses.

“In addition, inmates can learn to use their free time constructively,” it said, noting how the women can have books, magazines and newspapers, as well as an MP3 music player, radio, watch and alarm clock.

During her sentencing hearing, Maxwell had apologized to her victims — saying that she hoped her “harsh incarceration” brings them “closure.”

Ghislaine Maxwell had apologized to victims, saying that she hoped her “harsh incarceration” brings them “closure.” REUTERS

Ghislaine Maxwell told her sentencing hearing that “it is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein.” ZUMA24.com

While acknowledging the “pain” they experienced, she put full blame on her ex, Epstein, calling him “a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit.”

“It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein,” Maxwell said.

The department of prisons did not immediate respond to a query about when and why Maxwell was moved to Florida.