Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced for sex trafficking case June

Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to be sentenced in her sex trafficking case at the end of June, a federal judge said Friday.
Judge Alison Nathan wrote in a letter Friday that the convicted sex trafficker will be sentenced in Manhattan federal court on June 28 at 11 a.m.
Maxwell faces a maximum of 65 years in prison after being convicted on five counts, including sex trafficking a minor, at her trial in December.
Her attorneys are pushing Judge Nathan to give her a new trial after a juror in the trial revealed in a number of media interviews that he is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.
The juror, identified as Scotty David, told Reuters that he shared his history with his fellow jurors — and helped convince them that they should convict Maxwell.
It’s unclear if he revealed his history during jury selection.
Maxwell’s attorneys are expected to submit a motion for a new trial in the coming weeks.