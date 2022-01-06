Ghislaine Maxwell possible mistrial a ‘punch in the gut’: Lisa Bloom

An attorney for a handful of Jeffrey Epstein accusers has called the possibility of a mistrial in Ghislaine Maxwell’s case a “punch in the gut” for all the victims.

Lisa Bloom said it was “just awful” that the Epstein madam could have her sex-trafficking conviction overturned in light of juror Scotty David admitting that he swayed deliberations by detailing his own childhood sex abuse.

“Ghislaine Maxwell may get a new trial. Really. Because another human was sexually abused,” Bloom, who represents eight accusers, tweeted late Wednesday after Maxwell’s team asked for a new trial.

The experienced lawyer called it a “very bad sign” that “both sides are indicating [the juror] was not truthful” in the questionnaire that had required all prospective jurors to reveal if they or anyone close to them had suffered such abuse.

David said he wasn’t asked about sex abuse history on the questionnaire but when he was told jurors were, in fact, asked that, he told the Daily Mail he didn’t remember the question but “would have definitely marked, ‘Yes.’”

Attorney Lisa Bloom has called the idea that Ghislaine Maxwell may get a mistrial a “punch in the gut” after a juror revealed he was abused as a child. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

US Marshals escort Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell from the courtroom after she was found guilty in her sex abuse trial on December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Lisa Bloom tweeted the news after it was revealed that a juror had detailed his own sexual assault to the other members of the jury. Twitter

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the guilty verdict in her sex abuse trial is read. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo

“That document is not public … but the attorneys and the judge know,” Bloom continued, noting how prosecutors want an inquiry and the judge set a schedule for a mistrial motion.

Jurors’ questionnaires remain under seal.

“IF he lied and IF the court finds it was material, the judge may order a new trial,” tweeted Bloom.

Ghislaine Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison for trafficking young girls for ex-financier Jeffrey Epstein. US Attorney Office via ZUMA Press Wire

“My heart goes out to the 4 victims, who will have to do it all again,” Bloom said of the women whose testimony led to Maxwell’s conviction.

“And because this juror was a victim, and was brave enough to tell his story in the deliberations room and stand with the other victims, a convicted sex trafficker may get a do-over.

“Just a punch in the gut to the 8 Jeffrey Epstein victims I represent,” she tweeted.

Bloom stressed that “being a sexual abuse victim does NOT disqualify you from serving on a sexual abuse jury.”

“The issue is whether this juror lied on his questionnaire, depriving the defense of the chance to ask him Qs during jury selection to see if he was biased,” she said.

Before the mistrial motion, Annie Farmer, the only Maxwell victim to testify using her full name, had said she was “overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude for this juror who was brave enough to disclose his own trauma to help others understand the experience.”

Farmer did not appear to have responded to the latest developments.