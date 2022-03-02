Ghislaine Maxwell juror to plead the 5th at hearing next week

The Ghislaine Maxwell juror who threw her case into chaos after giving a number of post-conviction interviews to the press will plead the Fifth when questioned under oath next week, according to a new court filing.

A lawyer for the juror, who was identified by his first and middle names, Scotty David, said in a letter filed Wednesday that David won’t answer questions at the March 8 hearing.

“I write to inform the Court that Juror 50 will invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination at the hearing,” the attorney, Todd Spodek, wrote in the one-page letter.

Judge Alison Nathan last week ordered David to appear for the Manhattan federal court hearing after Maxwell’s attorneys requested a new trial for the disgraced socialite, in part because of statements David made to news outlets after the verdict.

Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the guilty verdict in her sex abuse trial is read in New York City, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo

In a number of interviews, David told reporters that he had been the victim of childhood sexual abuse – and even used his experiences to sway his fellow panelists as they deliberated on whether to convict Maxwell.

During the early stages of jury selection, potential panelists were asked in a questionnaire about whether they or close family members and friends had been accused of, or were the victims of, sexual abuse or harassment.

David’s questionnaire, unsealed last week, revealed he answered “no” to those questions.

Judge Alison Nathan last week ordered Scotty David to appear for the Manhattan federal court hearing. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

In court documents ordering David to appear for the hearing, Nathan wrote his statements to the press provided clear evidence that a false statement had been made during jury selection.

“Juror 50’s post-trial statements are ‘clear, strong, substantial and incontrovertible evidence that a specific, nonspeculative impropriety’ — namely, a false statement during jury selection — has occurred,” Nathan wrote.

Nathan has not yet ruled on Maxwell’s request for a new trial, in part because she did not want to rely on unsworn testimony the juror gave to media outlets.

Scotty David told reporters that he had been the victim of childhood sexual abuse. Robert Miller

So she ordered David to appear for the March 8 hearing so she could question him under oath.

Maxwell, the longtime madam of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted on five of six counts last year after a lengthy trial in Manhattan federal court.

Jurors found her guilty of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Scotty David used his experiences to sway his fellow panelists as they deliberated on whether to convict Ghislaine Maxwell.

If her conviction stands, she faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.