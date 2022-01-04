Ghislaine Maxwell juror glad she ‘has been held accountable’

The first Ghislaine Maxwell juror to speak publicly about the trial says he helped convict the disgraced socialite because it was clear her sex-abuse victims were telling the truth.

“This verdict is for all the victims,” said juror Scotty David, who was only identified by his first and middle names, to the Independent in an article Tuesday.

“For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable,” he added.

Maxwell’s lawyers had repeatedly tried to undermine her accusers’ credibility, painting them as liars, money-hungry women or people damaged by years of substance abuse.

David said the lawyers’ attempts to attack the witnesses didn’t influence his decision to vote to convict her.

“They were all believable. Nothing they said felt to me like a lie,” he told the newspaper.

The juror added that he himself is a survivor of sexual abuse – and he did not fault the four accusers who spoke at trial for not remembering small details about their experiences, which Maxwell’s defense team sought to amplify.

“I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the color of the carpet, the walls. Some of it can be replayed like a video,” he said.

“But I can’t remember all the details, there are some things that run together.

“We are not here to judge these victims,” David said. “We cannot judge what they did or didn’t do afterward. It doesn’t change that it happened.”

Maxwell was convicted on five of the six counts she faced after a monthlong trial in Manhattan federal court.

Four accusers, identified as Kate, Carolyn, Jane and Annie Farmer, took the stand and testified about the abuse she facilitated for millionaire pal Jeffrey Epstein and at times participated in between 1994 and 2004.

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing up to 65 years in prison following her conviction. REUTERS

All four of the accusers, who were in their teens when they met Maxwell, testified that she helped normalize sexual behavior before leading them to Epstein, who either had sexual contact with them or attempted to.

Maxwell faces 65 years in prison after her conviction. A sentencing date for her has not been set.