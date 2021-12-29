Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty On Felony Counts, Including Sex Trafficking – The Hamden Journal

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty today of five of the six felony counts brought against her related to her work and relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The onetime Epstein employee was convicted on the following charges:

1. Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts GUILTY

2. Enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts NOT GUILTY

3. Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity GUILTY

4. Transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity GUILTY

5. Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors GUILTY

6. Perjury related to testimony given in 2016 (two counts) GUILTY

Maxwell could be subject to as much as 40 years in prision. She is the daughter of the onetime media baron Robert Maxwell.