Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep the names of 8 ‘John Does’ a secret after Virginia Giuffre demands they be made public

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Kristy Caylor, Esperanza Spalding and Ghislaine Maxwell attend day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City.Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell has ended her fight to keep the names of eight “John Does’ sealed, her attorney said in a letter.

The letter said that the listed “Does” has legal counsel to assert their “own respective privacy rights.”

It follows efforts by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s legal team to get the “John Does” identified.

Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to keep the names of eight “John Does” a secret, according to one of her attorneys.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre have asked a judge to unseal material from an earlier civil lawsuit she filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, reported MailOnline.

In a letter to Judge Loretta Preska, which was published by LadBible, Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger said Wednesday that her client will leave it to the court to decide whether the names should be unsealed.

“Each of the listed Does has counsel who have ably asserted their own respective privacy rights,” the letter, submitted by Menninger, said.

A letter from one of Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys to Judge Loretta PreskaCourt records, via LadBible

The fact that Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, who was convicted of five sex-trafficking charges, is no longer opposing the unsealing does not necessarily indicate that all names will be released, the Independent reported.

But it follows an effort by the legal team of Virginia Giuffre, who is suing Prince Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her, to get the “John Does” identified.

“Now that Maxwell’s criminal trial has come and gone, there is little reason to retain protection over the vast swaths of information about Epstein and Maxwell’s sex-trafficking operation that were originally filed under seal in this case,” said Sigrid McCawley, a Giuffre attorney, according to a letter seen by the Independent.

According to MailOnline, six of the “John Does” have objected to the sealing. One of them, John Doe 17, wishes to keep their identity secret to avoid “annoyance and embarrassment,” the media outlet reported.

Another, “John Doe 151,” said that the disclosure of his name would lead to him being “hounded” by the media, and added that he wishes to maintain a “private life,” MailOnline said.

The decision by Maxwell’s legal team not to fight against the potential unsealing of name took place on the same day that a federal judge denied Prince Andrew’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit from Giuffre.

As Insider’s Jacob Shamsian reported, it was just one element of Prince Andrew’s worst week yet.

