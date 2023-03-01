Get your Din Djarin on with this replica ‘Mandalorian’ helmet

The screen-accurate Mandalorian helmet from Denuo Novo

The Armorer would be pleased.

Just in time for the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+ comes this screen-accurate replica of the helmet worn by Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin.

Created by high-end collectible company Denuo Novo and based on 3D digital scans of the prop from the hit Star Wars spinoff, this helmet of pure beskar (actually fiberglass finished with a coat of metallic pewter) is fitted with a dark purple lens to give you a bounty hunter’s perspective on the galaxy.

There is adjustable, washable padding inside (the helm can fit hat sizes up to 8) and a cleaning cloth is included, making it perfect for would-be Mando cosplayers. All that’s missing is a Baby Yoda of your own.

Of course, you might be content with just displaying it on a shelf with your other Star Wars gear. We won’t judge.

To mark the return of The Mandalorian, Denuo Novo is launching a sale on March 1 that includes the Mando helmet and life-sized Grogu statue, as well as Jango Fett and Sabine Wren helmets; a new Bo-Katan helmet will also be available for pre-order.