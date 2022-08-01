‘Get out of the water!’ See sharks thrashing just feet away from this Florida beach

A beachgoer managed to capture quite a scene off the coast of Florida over the weekend.

Kara Skonieczny on Saturday shared her video of the “excitement” of at least two sharks feeding on baitfish at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville.

In her quick clip, you can see a dorsal fin appear in the breaking waves, then another.

The two sharks almost crash into one another in the shallow water as a child squeals off camera, then screams, “Whoa! Get out of the water!”

The species of shark is unclear.

Skonieczny’s friends and followers were duly concerned:

“Sheesh.”

“Wow.”

“That’s close.”

Indeed. News Jax 4 reports that there were other shark sightings perilously near the shore in the same area. On Saturday, a man’s leg was injured while in the water, but it’s unclear what happened to him. On Monday morning, about 20 miles away, a shark was photographed thrashing around off the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Officer Maxwell Ervanian told the outlet that folks should use “situational awareness” when swimming.

