“Get Out Before It Eats Up Your Soul” – The Hamden Journal

In his latest salvo against Spotify, rocker Neil Young is urging musicians, creators and even employees to abandon the streaming service, telling Spotify workers to “get out of that place before it eats up your soul.”

“To the workers at Spotify,” Young writes on his blog, “I say Daniel Ek is your problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings.”

Spotify CEO Ek has told employees that the company has no intentions of removing Joe Rogan’s podcast. Rogan has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks, at first for providing a platform for misinformation about Covid vaccines and, more recently, for his past use of racial slurs. The controversial podcaster and former comedian apologized over the weekend for his past, frequent use of the N-word.

In Young’s latest missive, the singer-songwriter tells musicians and creators, “You must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art.”

To the workers at Spotify, Young adds, “Notice that Ek never mentions the Medical Professionals who started this conversation [about Rogan’s Covid misinformation]. Look, one last time – at the statements Ek has made. Then be free and take the good path.”

Young also takes aim at financial institutions contributing to “misinformation” about “climate chaos,” urging baby boomers “to lead” the fight against climate misinformation by removing their money from the accounts of such American banks as Chase, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. “Your grandchildren,” he writes, “will thank you…”

Young’s message was posted today on his Neil Young Archives site.