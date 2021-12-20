Get or gift six months of free Disney+ with Amazon Music Unlimited

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get (or gift) Disney+ for free with your Amazon Music sub. (Photo: Amazon)

Two of the best streaming services have teamed up for one incredible promotion! And one incredibly exciting gift…

Right now, new users can get (or gift) six months of Disney+ for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited signup. Translation: You’ll get the best tunes, movies and TV shows in one convenient package. Already an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber? Amazon will gift you three months of Disney+ access on the house. That’s up to half off for both services for at least the first three months!

To grab this deal, simply sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited (it’s just $1 for students, $8 for Amazon Prime members and $10 for everyone else). You’ll then be redirected to the Disney+ sign-up page, where you can register for a new account and start streaming.

Want to gift the free Disney+ subscription to another? Simply share your unique promotional offer link with the lucky recipient. (Once it’s been redeemed, though, it can’t be transferred.)

from $8 per month $16 at Amazon

The $8 monthly deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. And with Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive deals and two-day shipping on many, many items.

Already an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber? You get a free three-month Disney+ trial. (If you’ve previously signed up for a Disney+ free trial, remember to use a new email, as this offer is not eligible for current Disney+ streamers.)

Here’s your ticket to unlimited ad-free streaming music! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon Music Unlimited is the retail giant’s ad-free music subscription service. It features access to more than 75 million songs from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Cheap Trick, Charly Bliss, Mitski, Pavement, Fleetwood Mac, Run the Jewels, St. Vincent, Kendrick Lamar, Dolly Parton, Neutral Milk Hotel and many, many more. You can even listen offline without an internet connection on your phone or laptop with the mobile app.

Story continues

On top of that, when new Echo users subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, they’ll get an Echo Dot for just $1. Now that’s music to anyone’s ears!

from $8 per month $16 at Amazon

Disney+ for free — you won’t believe what you get with this can’t-miss offer! (Photo: Pixar Animation Studios/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Animation Studios/Lucasfilm/Yahoo Life)

The Simpsons, The Muppets, nearly all of Marvel’s Avengers movies and TV shows like WandaVision, Loki and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Star Wars, Cinderella, Frozen, Pixar’s Luca and Soul, these favorites and so many more are only available at Disney+.

Disney is pulling together its vast storehouse of movies and TV shows — some of which it created and some, like the movies of the Marvel universe, that it acquired — into one amazing, well-curated service that guarantees there’s always something fantastic to watch. There’s even National Geographic content there!

Starting at just $8 per month (was $16), you can get the all the music, movies and TV shows your little heart desires with Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+ for up to six months. (Sorry: This promo isn’t valid for current Disney+ subscribers).

from $8 per month $16 at Amazon

Read More from Yahoo Life:

