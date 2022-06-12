Get live updates as Texas, East Carolina play to decide who heads to College World Series

Texas’ Eric Kennedy slides under the tag of East Carolina infielder Jacob Starling during a baseball game on June 11, 2022 in Greenville, N.C. The Longhorns and Pirates split the first two games on this NCAA super regional.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Texas and East Carolina will play for a spot in the College World Series on Sunday.

After never meeting on a baseball field before this weekend, Texas and East Carolina split the first two games in this super regional. The Pirates (46-20) recorded a 13-7 victory at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Friday. Texas (46-20) rallied to a 9-8 conquest one day later.

The game was scheduled to get underway at 3 p.m. CT. However, a lightning delay pushed that first pitch back to 4:05 p.m. Follow along for live updates:

Texas strikes first but weather strikes again in the first inning

Texas wasted no time in making a statement in Greenville. To lead off the first inning, Douglas Hodo III reached base on an infield single and Eric Kennedy walked. That set up Ivan Melendez, who worked a 2-0 count against ECU pitcher Danny Beal.

On the first pitch following a mound meeting between Beal and catcher Ben Netwon, Melendez lined a baseball over the fence in left field. The home run was the 32nd of Melendez’s season. In the Division I record books, those 32 homers are tied for the 13th-most of all time. That number also established a new single-season standard for the BBCOR bat era.

After UT cleanup hitter Murphy Stehly was hit by a pitch, ECU made a pitching change. Texas then took a 4-0 lead when Skyler Messinger drove in Stehly with a single off of Trey Yesavage.

With one out in the first inning’s top half, the action at Clark-LeClair Stadium was halted when the second weather delay of the afternoon w into effect. A restart time has not been announced.

Texas to start veteran pitcher Tristan Stevens against ECU’s Danny Beal

Even though both teams are expected to empty their bullpens today, Tristan Stevens (6-6, 5.16 ERA) and Danny Beal (5-1, 4.03 ERA) have been tabbed as the starting pitchers for Texas and ECU. Stevens has already thrown 23 pitches over two short appearances this weekend. Beal recorded two quick outs and issued a walk on Saturday.

More: Texas’ Tristan Stevens has ‘another chip to add on my shoulder’

Stevens has pitched in 24 games this season, but the sixth-year senior last started on April 30. He was the starting pitcher last year when Texas booked its 37th trip to the College World Series and closed out its super regional against South Florida.

This will be the second start of Beal’s season.

Texas and East Carolina have history with do-or-die games in the super regionals

This marks the seventh time that UT has reached the third game of a super regional. So far, Texas is 5-1 in those contests. East Carolina was beaten in its only previous appearance in a super regional’s winner-takes-all contest.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas vs East Carolina in College World Series game three live updates