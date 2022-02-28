Get a first look at Jamie Lee Curtis’ eco-horror graphic novel Mother Nature

Jamie Lee Curtis may have wrapped her role in Halloween Ends, but she’s not leaving the terror-tale genre behind.

EW can exclusively report that Titan Comics will publish Mother Nature, an eco-horror graphic novel co-written by Curtis, this fall. The actress penned the graphic novel with filmmaker Russell Goldman, and the story is illustrated by Karl Stevens. Mother Nature is adapted from the script for the upcoming Comet Pictures and Blumhouse horror movie of the same name, which will be directed by Curtis.

The book’s central character is Nova Terrell, who after witnessing her father die in mysterious circumstances on one of the Cobalt Corporation’s experimental oil-extraction projects, has grown up to despise the seemingly benevolent company that the town of Catch Creek, N.M., relies on for its jobs and prosperity. The rebellious Nova wages a campaign of sabotage and vandalism against the oil giant, until one night she accidentally makes a terrifying discovery about the true nature of its Mother Nature project and the long-dormant, vengeful entity it has awakened that threatens to destroy them all.

Mother Earth by Jamie Lee Curtis

Titan Comics The cover for ‘Mother Earth,’ written by Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Goldman and illustrated by Karl Stevens

“I first thought about this story when I was 19 years old,” Curtis said in a statement. “I’ve always been aware of the very unbalanced relationship between humans and nature, and even though I was young, I always knew that, inevitably, nature would win. I have long admired and collected Karl’s work, and I’m very excited he suggested expanding the idea to turn it into a graphic novel. The partnership with Titan has now given us a wonderful platform to begin to tell our story.”

Stevens added, “I was immediately blown away by the depth of the characters, the perfect blend of action and gore, the urgent ecological message, and how all these things would translate beautifully into a graphic novel. It’s a joy and privilege to work with Titan Comics and Blumhouse on this project. I’m producing the best work of my career!”

“We wanted to reach deeper than the big-picture doom-and-gloom of climate change narratives to tell a story specific to Four Corners, N.M., an amazing part of the world where every major source of energy is mined, and where the climate and resource crises are acutely felt,” Goldman said. “We wanted to use these themes to shape a story that feels intense, honest and unexpectedly aspirational.”

Mother Nature is available for pre-order now. Get a first look at pages from the graphic novel below.

Titan Comics ‘Mother Earth’

Titan Comics ‘Mother Earth’

Titan Comics ‘Mother Earth’

Titan Comics Mother Earth graphic novel

Titan Comics ‘Mother Earth’

