Get 3 complete Tomb Raider games for free, no strings attached (save $90)

Raid tombs without raiding your bank account: All three of these top-rated Tomb Raider PC games can be yours for free. (Photo: Epic Games)

Need something fun to do this weekend? How about this entire month? Good news: I’ve got an activity — three activities, really — that won’t cost you a penny. All you need is a PC and the spirit of adventure.

For a limited time, Epic Games is giving away three top-rated games: Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-Year Celebration and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Yes, giving away. Free. No strings attached. Unless you consider signing up for an Epic account and installing Epic’s client software (Windows) to be “strings.” I do not. In fact, I’ve availed myself of countless similar Epic freebies, and they’ve all been great.

This one is extra-exceptional, though, because these Tomb Raider titles are decidedly mainstream (many previous giveaways have been lesser-known games) and extremely popular; all three scored very high ratings from reviewers and players alike. (I’ve played the first one; it’s legit great.)

To get them, just visit the giveaway page, follow the instructions to sign up for an Epic account, then claim each game individually. As noted, you’ll need the Epic client software in order to actually download and play them.

This giveaway expires on Jan. 6, 2022, but as long as you claim the games prior to that, they’re yours to keep forever.

