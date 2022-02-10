Get $10 off the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This small device is deceptively powerful. (Photo: Amazon)

You don’t need to buy a new TV to upgrade your home theater experience. These days all you need is a great streaming stick to grant you access to a world of entertainment — for a steal. Right now, the cost is even friendlier, thanks to a well-timed sale at Amazon on its premiere Fire TV Stick 4K Max, just $45 (was $55).

It’s the perfect way to add a little oomph to your viewing experience just before the big game.

$45 $55 at Amazon

The remote is voice controlled, so you barely have to lift a finger. (Photo: Amazon)

Since its release just a few short months ago, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has garnered a huge amount of praise from Amazon shoppers, earning over 23,000 five-star reviews. One of the most recent reviews is from a family who “decided to purchase a second stick for our home instead of moving the one we had from TV to TV. This new one is much better than the old one. Voice recognition is great. Power button powers down the Stick and TV and you can control the TV volume with it. We liked this new one so much we purchased another one to replace the old one that was having some struggles.”

Shoppers are in love with its “faster streaming” and WiFi, saying it “makes working between menus faster and there are fewer pauses in the program you are watching.” Another shopper says: “This one does not disappoint, faster, dedicated Netflix and Prime buttons and flawless streaming.”

The new Fire Stick can even do picture-within-picture for your doorbell cam. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re considering cancelling your cable subscription, Amazon customers report this is a great way to go: “I had paid extra for HBO and Showtime from the cable company and after the 81 episodes of The Sopranos still found myself searching more than watching. Decided to try Fire Stick … Cancelled HBO and Showtime and now have hundreds of movies to pick from every night. Many free apps with Fire TV.. Watch out cable companies. I am close to cutting the cable and just keeping internet.”

This customer actually did make the leap to a cable-free lifestyle, saying “I am very happy with the Fire Stick and remote, I have cut the cable and I am not going back. It took a while to figure it out and find my channels but was well worth the effort.”

Ultimately, shoppers agree that this is a great step up from their old TV setup. “I save so much money not buying a new TV and just upgrading to this Fire Stick,” says a five-star shopper. “Highly recommend. It is fast and much more user-friendly than older versions.”

And you can save even more money if you grab it on sale right now.

$45 $55 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

