Germany needs a win against Costa Rica and some help from Spain

Germany players celebrate at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?

The Germans currently sit in last in Group E but play Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica was torn apart by Spain in its opening game before surprisingly beating Japan. If Germany beats Costa Rica by multiple goals and Spain ties or beats Japan, then the Germans are through to Round of 16.

Oddsmakers like the chances of that happening. The over/under on the Germany vs. Costa Rica game is at 3.5 and Costa Rica is an astonishing +2500 to win the game.

Here’s what you need to know to bet Thursday’s World Cup games. All odds are from BetMGM.

Group E standings

1. Spain, 4 points (+7 goal difference)

2. Japan, 3 points (0)

3. Costa Rica, 3 points (-6)

4. Germany, 1 point (-1)

Odds to win Group E

Spain (-1600)

Japan (+600)

Costa Rica (+5000)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group E

Spain (-50000)

Germany (-500)

Japan (+400)

Costa Rica (+800)

Japan vs. Spain (over/under 2.5 goals)

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Japan to win (+725)

Spain to win (-250)

Tie (+375)

Spain simply needs a tie to ensure that it wins the group while Japan needs a win to ensure advancement after somehow losing to Costa Rica. We’ll take the under.

Costa Rica vs. Germany (3.5)

2 p.m. ET, FS1

Costa Rica (+2500)

Germany (-1000)

Tie (+1000)

Costa Rica’s odds to win are astronomical after they were blown out by Spain and are facing a Germany team that needs to win to have a chance to advance. The under feels like the right play here too.

Group F standings

1. Croatia, 4 points (+3 goal difference)

2. Morocco, 4 points (+2)

3. Belgium, 3 points (-1)

4. Canada, 0 points

Odds to win Group F

Croatia (-110)

Morocco (+210)

Belgium (+275)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group F

Morocco (-1600)

Croatia (-350)

Belgium (+140)

Canada vs. Morocco (2.5)

10 a.m. ET, FS1

Canada to win (+250)

Morocco to win (+110)

Tie (+230)

Canada has nothing to play for after it lost its first two games while Morocco can win the group by leapfrogging Croatia in the standings. We like a bet of Morocco to win parlayed with a bet of Morocco to win the group.

Croatia vs. Belgium (2.5)

10 a.m. ET, Fox

Croatia to win (+165)

Belgium to win (+170)

Tie (+220)

Belgium is also in a position of having to go for a win. This is a side that has looked past its prime while Croatia hit the gas against Canada. We’ll take a risk on the tie here. And that’s a result that benefits Croatia.