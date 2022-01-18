Germany may halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

​Germany’s new government suggested Tuesday that it would not hesitate to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine after diplomatic talks on the tense military standoff collapsed last week.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss the next steps after the talks in Geneva and Vienna sputtered and said Berlin is willing to stop the pipeline if Russia attacks.

“It is clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine,” Scholz told reporters.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday and clearly stated that the pipeline built under the Baltic Sea to provide Russian gas to Germany and Western Europe was among the options to deter the Kremlin.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right) to say that should Russia invade Ukraine, Germany would pull out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. EPA/ANDREAS GORA / POOL

“We have repeatedly underlined at various levels of this government that if energy is used as a weapon, that would also have a corresponding impact on this pipeline,” Baerbock told reporters as she stood alongside Lavrov.

Lavrov said it was “counterproductive” to politicize the pipeline.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Baerbock on Thursday, one day after he travels to Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline provides Russian gas to Germany and Western Europe. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with the German chancellor to discuss the next steps after the talks in Geneva and Vienna sputtered. EPA/ANDREAS GORA / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed more than 100,000 troops and military equipment along Ukraine’s eastern border, a move that US and Western officials say is in preparation for an invasion.

“We are now at a stage where Russia could, at any point, launch an attack on Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

At the same time, Putin has demanded ​the US and its European allies guarantee that Ukraine and other former Soviet bloc states not be allowed to become NATO members.​

Pipes are stored in Sassnitz for the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany in Sassnitz, Germany. Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File

The pipeline, operated by Russian-owned Gazprom, has been built but has not received regulatory approval to operate.

Critics of the project in the US warn that the pipeline will make Germany and Europe more dependent on Russia for energy.

President Biden said last May that he decided to waive sanctions over the pipeline because “it’s almost completely finished.”

Critics of the project in the US warn that the pipeline will make Germany and Europe more dependent on Russia for energy. Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File

“I have been opposed to Nord Stream 2 from the beginning, but it only has — it’s almost completed by the time I took office. And to go ahead and impose sanctions now, I think, would be counterproductive now in terms of our European relations,” he told reporters at the time.

Last week, the Senate rejected a bill introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that would have imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 by a 55-44 vote, falling short of the required 60.

“Today, the Senate rebuked Joe Biden’s surrender to Vladimir Putin on Nord Stream 2. Despite furious White House lobbying, a large bipartisan majority of senators (55-44) once again voted for immediate sanctions on Putin’s pipeline,” Cruz tweeted after the vote last Thursday.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a press conference following her meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS via ZUMA Press

“President Biden should listen to the Senate and to the people and government of Ukraine, and reverse his catastrophic decision to grant Russia waivers from congressionally mandated sanctions,” he added.

Six Democrats voted to support the legislation, with one Republican — Rand Paul of Kentucky — opposing.

With Post wires