Germany finally sends helmets to Ukraine — after Putin’s invasion

The 5,000 helmets Germany committed to sending to Ukraine last month are finally on their way to the Eastern European country on the second day of Russia’s invasion.

On Jan. 26, Germany Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced Berlin would be sending the headgear to support Ukraine’s armed forces.

At the time, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv – Ukraine’s capital city – slammed the commitment as a joke.

“The behavior of the German government leaves me speechless,” Klitschko, who was elected mayor of Kyiv in 2014, told German tabloid Bild, according to Reuters. “The defense ministry apparently hasn’t realized that we are confronted with perfectly equipped Russian forces that can start another invasion of Ukraine at any time.”

“What kind of support will Germany send next?” Klitschko added. “Pillows?”

On Friday, German media company Der Spiegel confirmed the shipment of helmets was now on its way to Ukraine. The handoff is expected to happen outside the country.

Unlike its fellow NATO allies including the United States, Germany said it would not send weapons to Ukraine despite the growing tensions with Russia.

“We are standing on Kyiv’s side,” Lambrecht said in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. “We have to do everything to de-escalate. Currently, arms deliveries would not be helpful in this respect; there is agreement on this in the Germany government.”

In January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated the government’s stance, saying: “In recent years, the German government has repeatedly decided not to supply lethal weapons. There are reasons for this, which are of course also based on all the developments of recent years and decades.”

This week, Germany has moved forward with sanctions against Russia, including halting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline – which would have transported gas and fuel from directly Russia to Germany.

The shipment of helmets comes on the second day of Russian attacks in Ukraine, seizing control of multiple villages and cities, as well as the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

While more than 100 people have died and hundreds more have been wounded, the US has observed at least 200 missile launches since the invasion began, according to a senior defense official.