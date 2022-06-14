German shepherd sneaks inside a gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

NowThis

Gorilla Chases Stray Dog at CA Zoo

This gorilla chased a stray dog that accidentally wandered into its enclosure at a CA zoo. 🥺🐕 » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more viral videos, subscribe to NowThis News. #Zoo #Gorilla #StrayDogs #Politics #News #NowThis This video “Gorilla Chases Stray Dog at CA Zoo “, first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.