Gerard Butler says ‘P.S. I Love You’ costar Hilary Swank had to ‘get taken to a hospital’ after he nearly ‘took her eye out’ during a scene gone wrong: ‘I almost killed her’

Gerard Butler.Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gerard Butler recalls Hilary Swank being injured on the “P.S. I Love You” set.

The clip from Butler’s suspenders in a scene flew into Swank’s face and cut her.

“I just started crying,” said Butler, recalling the moment on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Gerard Butler revealed a terrifying moment he had working with Hilary Swank while making the 2007 romantic comedy, “P.S. I Love You.”

While the star of the new movie “Plane” was chatting with Drew Barrymore about his career on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the rom-com came up and he revealed that — although he had a blast working with Swank — “I almost killed her.”

The “300” star then described how a funny strip tease went wrong during the two days they were filming the bedroom scene.

In the scene, Butler is supposed to snap his suspenders so hard that it causes the clip attached to his shamrock boxers to go flying. In the finished version of the movie, the clip hits him in the face.

But that’s not what happened on this particular day of shooting.

“The camera people had plastic fronts to protect themselves from this crocodile clip, it was so dangerous,” Butler explained to Barrymore. “I had to ping it and it would go past my face. I’m crawling towards the bed, it gets stuck, it releases, flies over my head, hits [Swank] in the head, slashes her head, I cut her open.”

“She has to get taken to a hospital,” Butler continued. “In three seconds, everybody’s gone and I’m just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying.”

“I just scarred Hilary Swank, I almost took her eye out, I made a fool of myself for two days and this is all I have to show for it,” he remembered thinking at the time. “She’s off to the hospital, there’s nobody on set.”

Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler at the 2011 Independent Spirit Awards.David Livingston/WireImage/Getty

Thankfully, Swank was all right, and it seems the two have laughed it off. They have been photographed together since starring in the movie.

