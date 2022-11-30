Gerard Butler Actioner ‘Plane’ From Lionsgate Going Earlier In January – The Hamden Journal

Lionsgate has pushed up the release date for its Gerard Butler-led action-thriller Plane by two weeks. The film previously scheduled for January 27, 2023 will now open wide on the 13th.

While the upcoming flick directed by Jean-François Richet (Assault on Precinct 13) was previously set to open against Vertical Entertainment’s Maybe I Do, Universal Picture’s Distant and IFC Films’ Worlds Apart with Bob Odenkirk, it will now contend on its opening weekend with Warner Bros.’ House Party reboot, Columbia Pictures’ A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks and Samuel Goldwyn Films’ The Devil Conspiracy.

Plane follows the pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler), who saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island – only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

Also starring Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick, Oliver Trevena, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, Tony Goldwyn and Paul Ben-Victor, Plane was written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis, from a story by Cumming. Pic’s producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Marc Butan, Butler and Alan Siegel.

Other titles coming up for release by Lionsgate include Jesus Revolution (February 24), John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24) and the Judy Blume adaptation Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (April 28).