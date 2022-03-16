Geraldo claims oil companies are profiteering as Jeanine Pirro urges him to ‘leave ‘em alone!’

Once again on ’s Tuesday, found himself as the only one arguing his point. Discussing gas prices across the country, the go-to for most of the co-hosts was to point the finger at . Rivera, on the other hand, brought up the fact that oil companies are the likes of which they haven’t seen in several years.

“Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell are all enjoying the highest profits they have in 7 1/2 years,” Rivera said. “What’s your point?” co-host shot back.

Oil companies get billions of dollars a year in subsidies from the United States government. At the same time, permitting for oil and gas drilling has under Biden. But oil companies production. When Rivera began to suggest we urge those companies to increase production, he got into a bit of a spat with , who was there to defend them.

“I don’t see why, just because you are in favor of a green future, you can’t do practical — I’m a pragmatic idealist,” Rivera said. “Talk to Chevron, Exxon, BP and Shell, and say, ‘Listen, you guys are doing great…” “Is this capitalism?” Pirro loudly interjected. “Is this capitalism? Leave ‘em alone. Leave ‘em alone. Unless you think they’re profiteering, leave ‘em alone.” “They are profiteering,” Rivera replied. “Alright, then go to the Department of Justice and tell them that,” Pirro challenged. “Prove it.” Rivera responded, “Profiteering is not necessarily illegal.”

The Five airs weeknights at 5 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

