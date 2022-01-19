Georgia WR Jermaine Burton enters NCAA transfer portal

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Wednesday.

This is a significant blow to UGA’s 2022 offense. Burton was Georgia’s second leading receiver during UGA’s 2021 national title run. He recorded 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns.

The news comes just a few days after Georgia wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton joined Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU. Burton was once committed to LSU in the class of 2020 before flipping his commitment to Georgia.

Burton also had a great year during his 2020 freshman season, recording 404 yards.