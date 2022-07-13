Georgia woman paralyzed after routine chiropractor visit

A 28-year-old Georgia woman who suffers from a rare condition was left paralyzed after a routine trip to her chiropractor last month, a report and relatives said.

Caitlin Jensen was rushed to the emergency room after receiving a neck adjustment at a chiropractor in Savannah on June 16, according to WJCL-TV.

She was found to have four dissected arteries in her neck which led to cardiac arrest and a traumatic brain injury, loved ones wrote on a fundraising site for her medical expenses.

Doctors reportedly revived the recent college graduate after she suffered a stroke, went into cardiac arrest and lost her pulse for ten minutes.

“That morning we were up and talking to her before work. You’re talking to her and then 30 minutes later, she’s in the hospital and now in the ICU,” her brother Caleb Johnson told the station.

“She’s able to open her eyes every now and then and wake up a little bit. And kind of move her hands to squeeze a little. But that’s it.”

Jensen was found to have four dissected arteries in her neck. GoFundMe

The chiropractor she visited declined to comment to WJCL, but another spine doctor told the outlet Jensen’s condition was rare.

“Those dissections will often produce symptoms of headache and neck pain, which then drive people to a doctor’s office,” Dr. Steve Ranicki reportedly said.

“Once they’ve gone to the medical doctor or chiropractor the likelihood is, unfortunately, a stroke will occur.”