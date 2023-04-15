Georgia welcomes Uga XI, newest mascot

Uga X in the final days of his reign. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. — The newest monarch of college football royalty has arrived, and he shall reign from atop a throne of bagged ice.

Once he was known as “Boom,” but on Saturday he took on the name of Uga, the 11th of his name. In a “collaring ceremony” – yes, really – just prior to Georgia’s Red and Black Game, Uga XI accepted his coronation with humility and grace. Or maybe the 10-month-old thick king was just tired, whichever. It was a sunny, hot day, and English bulldogs don’t do well in heat.

“Today we salute the fighting spirit, the tenacity, and the pride of the Georgia people and our teams,” the Sanford Stadium PA boomed as the Seiler family, owner of the Uga line, hauled the sacklike Ugas X and XI out onto the field. Cheers accompanied the “transfer of power” — yes, that’s what they called it — as “Boom” received his collar and all the powers and responsibilities therein.

Prior to the game, Sanford Stadium’s mammoth scoreboard ran a pictorial history of the 10 Ugas who have resided in the doghouse between the hedges. The line dates back to 1955, when Uga I was born in Columbus, Georgia. Each Uga received his own accolades prior to the game, and Uga I carried the honorary title of “Damn Good Dog.” His successor, Uga II, got the damning-with-faint-praise “Not bad for a dog,” while Uga III earned the quote “How ‘bout this dawg.”

Ugas IV, V and VI reigned for roughly a decade apiece, running from 1981 to 2008. But there, the Ugas’ troubles began. Uga VII reigned from only 2008-09, amassing a record of 16-7 (scoreboard: “Gone too soon”). Poor Uga VIII had it worse, appearing for only six games (Scoreboard: “He never had a chance.”) Fortunately for Georgia fans, better days were ahead.

The king in his palace. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Uga IX (44-19, the start of the current Georgia dynasty) came Uga X, who – in the words of Georgia’s sports information department, “compiled an impressive 91-18 record, which included back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, two SEC titles and victories in the Rose, Sugar, Orange and Peach bowls.”

You may read that and wonder how a mascot can possibly claim any share of a team’s success. To which Georgia would reply: how many non-English bulldog-led teams have won the national championship lately? Exactly.

Uga XI’s official responsibilities will begin on Sept. 2, when the University of Tennessee-Martin comes to Athens. Long may Uga XI reign.