Georgia and Michigan will play in the Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff on Friday.
Both teams play very similar football, so we should be in for a great matchup on New Year’s Eve between the Bulldogs and Wolverines.
Georgia is favored to win this game, according to Tipico Sportsbook, though many in the media and around the country are not so sure after how the Dawgs looked against Alabama in the SEC Championship game.
Here’s how our staff predicts this game will go in the Orange Bowl edition of Expert Picks and Predictions.
The money makers:
Oct. 16, 2021; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia -7.5
If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia
If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*
If you think Michigan wins: Michigan
Joe: Georgia*
JC: Georgia
James: Georgia
Over/Under 44.5
Joe: Under
JC: Over
James: Over
Score prediction:
Joe: Georgia, 20-17
JC: Georgia, 31-18
James: Georgia, 31-20
Georgia’s offense
Oct. 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks at the Auburn defense during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:
Joe: TE Brock Bowers: 9 catches, 110 yards, 2 TDs
JC: TE Brock Bowers: 5 rec, 87 yards, 1 TD
James: WR Jermaine Burton: 6 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD
Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:
Joe: RB Zamir White: 17 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD
JC: RB Zamir White: 12 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD
James: RB James Cook: 13 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD
Stetson Bennett’s stats:
Joe: 16 of 27, 267 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
JC: 18 of 26, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
James: 21 of 31, 255 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
Georgia’s defense:
Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Georgia’s leading tackler:
Joe: Nakobe Dean, 9
JC: Nakobe Dean, 8
James: Quay Walker, 7 tackles
How many sacks and who leads?
Joe: 1 sack, Nolan Smith
JC: 4 sacks, Nolan Smith leads with 1
James: 0 sacks
How many turnovers does Georgia force?
Joe: 0
JC: 2
James: 2
Michigan’s offense vs. Georgia’s defense
Will Michigan score a first-half touchdown?
Joe: Yes
JC: Yes
James: Yes
Will Cade McNamara throw for more than 250 yards?
Joe: No
JC: No
James: No
Will Hassan Haskins/Blake Corum combine for more than 150 rushing yards?
Joe: Yes
JC: No
James: Yes
Will Michigan have a 100-yard receiver?
Joe: No
JC: No
James: No
Georgia’s offense vs. Michigan’s defense
Will Georgia win the time of possession battle?
Joe: No
JC: No
James: Yes
Will Georgia limit Michigan superstar Aidan Hutchinson to no more than one sack?
Joe: No
JC: Yes
James: No
How many sacks will Georgia allow? (UGA has allowed only 11 sacks all year, the fourth fewest in the nation)
Joe: 3
JC: 0
James: 3
Will Georgia have more than 150 rushing yards?
Joe: No
JC: Yes
James: Yes
