Georgia University Prof Accused of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old Student in Parking Lot

A University of West Georgia professor fatally shot one of his own school’s students in a parking lot in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Richard Sigman, 47, is now facing a murder charge over the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.

According to Carrollton Police, Sigman threatened to whip out his gun during a verbal fight with another man in the parking lot of a pizza joint at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The man alerted a security guard and when the guard saw that Sigman was indeed armed, police say security asked him to leave, at which point Sigman walked away and began to shoot into an armed vehicle.

One of the bullets hit Jones, though it’s unclear if she was the intended target or if she knew Sigman. Her friends drove her to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

The University has since fired Sigman. “On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly said in the statement. “We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”

In a GoFundMe organized to cover funeral expenses, Jones was described as “a beautiful, sweet soul” whose “smile would light up a room.”

Zoie Whitestone, who was one of Sigman’s students last semester, told The Daily Beast Sigman taught upperclassmen management courses.

“Many of us had him a few months ago and never would’ve suspected this,” she said.

