Georgia teen Trent Lehrkamp speaks out after hazing incident

The Georgia teenager who was left fighting for his life on a ventilator after he was allegedly tortured during a spring break hazing incident has spoken out for the first time — insisting that “justice will be served.”

Trent Lehrkamp, 19, ended up in the hospital after he was allegedly forced to drink a dangerous amount of alcohol and eat hallucinogenic mushrooms at a spring break house party.

The teen — who was also spray-painted from head to toe in the horrifying ordeal — was dumped at an emergency room soaked in other people’s urine after attending the rowdy gathering in the wealthy enclave of Saint Simons Island on March 21.

Now off the ventilator and stabilized, Lehrkamp said in a voicemail left for WSAV that it will take a “long time” for him to recover.

“I’m alive and doing well,” Lehrhamp said in the message for the local station.

“Just know it’s going to be a long time for me to get over this, through the trauma, but one day hopefully within the next few months or so, I might be back.”

At the end of his message, he told the station “justice will be served.”





Photos swirling around social media appear to show the teenager being mistreated. Glynn County Citizens on Patrol/Facebook

The FBI joined the probe into the alleged torture last week. However, no charges have been filed yet.

The boy’s father, Mark Lehrkamp, told police his son has dealt with repeated hazing and bullying by the same group of boys, but that he keeps hanging around them “because he has no other friends.”

Videos and photos of the alleged hazing were shared widely across social media, leading to outcry and anger by community members.

A crowd of hundreds of people held a vigil for the soft-spoken teenager last Monday, where they held candles and demanded justice.





Incidents involving the teenager are being probed by police. Facebook/Glynn County Citizens on Patrol

Police are also now referring to the incident as an assault, according to a Business Insider report.

Glynn County Police Department interim chief O’Neal Jackson said in a recent press release all the people in social media posts and photos tied to the incident have been identified.

He said the probe is ongoing and the department had no tolerance for bullying and mistreatment of others in the March 29 release.