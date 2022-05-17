Georgia students sue over blocked protest against Confederate flag

Reuters

Five U.S. midterm primaries to watch in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho

Voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho and Kentucky hold nominating primaries on Tuesday in which voters will pick their parties’ candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices, helping to shape the field for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The battle for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in Pennsylvania has heated up in its final week. It features Mehmet Oz, a television wellness celebrity backed by former President Donald Trump, running against David McCormick, a wealthy former hedge fund CEO.